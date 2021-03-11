Vikings Create $1.4M Of Cap Space By Reworking P Britton Colquitt’s Deal

Courtney Cronin reports that the Vikings have restructured the contract of P Britton Colquitt and cleared $1.4 million of cap space. According to Cronin, Colquitt will now make the veteran minimum.

Colquitt, 35, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2009. He was in the final year of his four-year, $13.023 million contract and set to make a base salary of $3.25 million for the 2016 season when he was released by the Broncos coming out of the preseason.

The Browns later signed him to a one-year contract and re-signed him to a four-year, $11.2 million contract extension in 2017. After being released by the Browns at final cutdowns, Colquitt caught on with the Vikings for a one-year deal.

Colquitt later agreed to an extension with the team last year.

In 2020, Britton Colquitt appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and totaled 2,435 punt yards on 54 attempts (45.1 YPC), which includes 11 downed inside the 20 yard line.