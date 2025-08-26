Vikings Cut 19 Players To Trim Roster To 53

The Vikings also terminated the following contracts of vested veterans:

Additionally, the Vikings placed FB C.J. Ham and OLB Tyler Batty on injured reserve. The Vikings also placed WR Jordan Addison on the reserve/suspended list and placed TE Gavin Bartholomew on the PUP list.

Thomas, 25, was a one-year starter at Michigan and third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The 49ers drafted Thomas with pick No. 102 in the third round.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus included.

He broke his forearm back in August and has been sidelined since due to the injury. San Francisco waived him from injured reserve and Thomas finished out the year on Minnesota’s practice squad. Thomas signed with the Vikings on a futures deal this offseason.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, and seven pass defenses.