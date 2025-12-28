Vikings DC Brian Flores Expected To Be Strong HC Candidate This Cycle

According to Pro Football Talk, it’s clear from surveying various high-ranking league personnel sources that Vikings DC Brian Flores will be a legitimate head coaching candidate in this year’s cycle.

At least one GM that PFT spoke to regarded Flores as the best defensive coordinator in football, with a scheme that’s unique and cutting-edge. In a year without a bunch of standout head coaching candidates, that sort of distinction could matter.

Complicating things is Flores’ active lawsuit against the NFL for discrimination. PFT points out that the Giants, for instance, one of the teams named specifically in Flores’ lawsuit, are unlikely to give him serious consideration as a result of that.

The other question Flores will have to answer is about his leadership and soft skills, which is what supposedly led to the Dolphins surprisingly pulling the plug a few years ago. Like many disciples of former Patriots HC Bill Belichick, Flores’ brusque interpersonal skills have come under fire.

PFT mentions that while the Steelers didn’t have any issues with Flores in his one season in Pittsburgh, there have been some rumblings about his style clashing with folks over the last three years in Minnesota.

PFT also notes Flores will be a little selective given his next chance to be a head coach will probably be his last.

The veteran DC also has plenty of other options, with the Vikings looking to lock him up to a lucrative extension, with competition from potentially the Cowboys and others.

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.

We will have more on Flores as it becomes available.