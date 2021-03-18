Vikings Designate TE Kyle Rudolph Post June 1 Cut

According to Field Yates, the Vikings are designating TE Kyle Rudolph as a post-June 1 cut.

Rudolph’s dead money hit will be split between this season and next and the result is a total of $7.9 million in savings which will be reflected on Minnesota’s cap after June 1.

Rudolph, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him.

In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught 28 passes for 334 yards receiving and one touchdown.

