Vikings Hosting CB Jeff Okudah

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they are hosting free agent CB Jeff Okudah for a visit on Monday.

Okudah, 26, started one season at Ohio State and earned All-American honors before the Lions used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft on him.

He signed a four-year, $33,528,542 rookie contract that included a $21,944,394 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season that Detroit declined.

The Lions later traded Okudah to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick in April 2023. After playing out his rookie contract, Okudah signed a one-year deal with the Texans.

In 2024, Okudah appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded nine tackles and one pass defense.

We will have more on Okudah as it becomes available.