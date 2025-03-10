Vikings Hosting DL Jonathan Allen For Visit

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are hosting free agent DL Jonathan Allen for a visit on Monday.

Reports had said that the Vikings were a team to watch for Allen and it looks like they’ll get the first opportunity to get him under contract.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Allen, 30, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

In 2024, Allen appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 19 total tackles and three sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.