Vikings, Jets, 49ers Among Teams Interested In Trading For WR Before Cutdown Day

Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are actively exploring the trade market for wide receiver help ahead of roster cutdown day next week.

Minnesota has been without WR Justin Jefferson for most of camp due to a hamstring injury, and while he’s on track to play Week 1, WR Jordan Addison will be suspended for three games and WR Jalen Nailor‘s status is also murky with a hand injury.

Dianna Russini adds the Jets and 49ers are among several teams also monitoring the trade market at wide receiver. New York’s pass catcher group is shallow on talent, while San Francisco’s group is beat up with injuries as well.

Fortunately for those teams, there are several squads around the NFL who are deep at receiver right now. In our 2025 NFL Preseason Trade Block, we have several notable receivers who could be available, including Packers WR Mecole Hardman, Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne or Seahawks WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

We’ll have more on potential trades ahead of roster cuts as the news is available.