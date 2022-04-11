Vikings K Greg Joseph Signs RFA Tender

Vikings K Greg Joseph has signed his restricted free agent tender, per his agent.

My client Greg Joseph is signing his 1-year restricted free agent tender and looks forward to kicking with the Minnesota Vikings again in 2022. Led the League in touchback percentage last season and was 6th in field goals made. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 11, 2022

Joseph received the original round tender from Minnesota which is worth about $2.4 million.

Joseph, 27, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. Cleveland waived him in 2019 and he signed with the Panthers’ taxi squad before Tennessee signed him to their active roster. He was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and signed with the Buccaneers.

Joseph spent the season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad before the Viking signed him in February, 2021.

In 2021, Joseph appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and made 33-38 field goal attempts (86.8 percent) and 36-40 extra points.