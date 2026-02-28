Vikings Looking To Move On From QB J.J. McCarthy?

Tony Pauline reports that multiple league sources at the combine have told him that the Vikings are exploring an exit strategy for QB J.J. McCarthy.

Pauline adds that the team is in the market for a new quarterback to replace the former tenth overall pick.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that included a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ plans at quarterback as the news is available.