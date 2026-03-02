Vikings Lurking As Potential Suitors For Daniel Jones

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Vikings are closely monitoring QB Daniel Jones‘ situation with the Colts.

It’s worth noting the Vikings don’t have the cap space as of now to come up with an offer sheet for Jones, but CBS reports the belief is they could “shift into gear” after Tuesday’s deadline if the Colts don’t use the non-exclusive tag.

Although Jones and the Colts reportedly have a mutual interest in a new contract, they don’t seem to be close on an agreement, per Jones.

Indianapolis is said to be considering using either the non-exclusive franchise tag or the transition tag to prevent him from hitting the open market, with the transition tag option gaining momentum.

The main difference between the two tags is the fact that no draft compensation is involved in the transition tag, and it’s cheaper for the team using the tag. Because of this, more teams are likely to get involved in negotiations for a player on the transition tag since they wouldn’t have to give up picks on top of the offer sheet.

Should Jones sign an offer sheet with the Vikings or any other team, the Colts would have five days to create the necessary cap space to match the offer.

Jones also says “sources have indicated for months that it was no guarantee Jones would return to Indianapolis.”

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Colts and completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 164 yards rushing and an additional five touchdowns.

We will have more on the Vikings and Jones as the news becomes available.