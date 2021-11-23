Vikings Make Four Moves Including Placing DT Dalvin Tomlinson On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings officially placed DT Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

The Vikings also activated G Dakota Dozier from the COVID-19 list and released FB Garrett Groshek and C Spencer Pulley from their practice squad.

Tomlinson, 27, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees.

In 2021, Dalvin Tomlinson has appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defleciton.