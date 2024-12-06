Vikings Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed OT Coy Cronk to their practice squad and placed G Henry Byrd on the practice squad injured list.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

  1. CB Nahshon Wright
  2. S Bobby McCain
  3. OLB Andre Carter II
  4. G Henry Byrd (Injured)
  5. WR Lucky Jackson
  6. WR Thayer Thomas
  7. TE Sammis Reyes (International)
  8. RB Zavier Scott
  9. WR Jeshaun Jones
  10. LB Max Tooley
  11. LB Calvin Munson
  12. WR Trishton Jackson
  13. DT Travis Bell
  14. TE Nick Muse
  15. QB Daniel Jones
  16. LB Gabriel Murphy
  17. DB Kelvin Joseph
  18. OT Coy Cronk

Cronk, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April of 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers. However, Green Bay opted to waive Cronk coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Jaguars in October 2021.

Cronk was on and off the Jaguars’ roster for the next two seasons before joining the Vikings late last year. He was waived with an injury designation in April of last year. 

He caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad in October but was cut after a week. 

In 2022, Cronk appeared in three games for the Jaguars. 

