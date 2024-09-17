Vikings Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Vikings announced two practice squad moves on Tuesday, signing OT Marcellus Johnson and releasing OT Ricky Lee III from the unit.

The following is an updated list reflecting the Vikings’ practice squad:

Johnson, 24, went undrafted out of Missouri in the 2024 NFL Draft before catching on with the Giants.

He was among the Giants’ final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad before being let go once more.

During his college career, Johnson played 44 games at Eastern Michigan before starting ten games for Missouri in 2023.