Vikings Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Vikings announced two practice squad moves on Tuesday, signing OT Marcellus Johnson and releasing OT Ricky Lee III from the unit.
The following is an updated list reflecting the Vikings’ practice squad:
- TE N’Keal Harry
- RB Myles Gaskin
- CB Nahshon Wright
- S Bobby McCain
- OLB Andre Carter II
- G Henry Byrd
- G Tyrese Robinson
- WR Lucky Jackson
- TE Robert Tonyan
- WR Thayer Thomas
- DL Jonah Williams
- LB Dallas Gant
- OLB Bo Richter
- TE Sammis Reyes (International)
- RB Zavier Scott
- WR Jeshaun Jones
- OT Marcellus Johnson
Johnson, 24, went undrafted out of Missouri in the 2024 NFL Draft before catching on with the Giants.
He was among the Giants’ final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad before being let go once more.
During his college career, Johnson played 44 games at Eastern Michigan before starting ten games for Missouri in 2023.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!