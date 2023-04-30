Vikings Not Ruling Out Extending Kirk Cousins After 2023 Season

The Minnesota Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins were unable to find common ground on an extension earlier this offseason and the veteran is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.

That led to a lot of speculation that the Vikings would be looking for a long-term solution at quarterback in the draft this year but they passed on the top five options and only took BYU QB Jaren Hall in the fifth round.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t rule out Minnesota and Cousins working something out in 2024.

“When you go into a contract negotiation, you’re trying to come up with solutions together,” Adofo-Mensah said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “It’s not just what Kwesi wants or what the Vikings want or what Kirk wants. It’s what we can do together to ultimately put up that Lombardi [Trophy]. Sometimes you come to a place where you decide, ‘Hey, let’s talk later. This is a solution for now.’ That’s all that’s happened.”

Adofo-Mensah said Cousins is already a proven commodity to them, but said every option is on the table for the Vikings depending on how the 2023 season unfolds.

“Kirk doesn’t need to do show anything to me,” Adofo-Mensah said. “Kirk has played football at a high level before I got to the Minnesota Vikings. Last year we won 13 games. I don’t know what he would need to prove to me or anybody else.”

“We like where we are at the quarterback position,” Adofo-Mensah added. “But every option is open to us going forward. We’re just really excited about Kirk this year. The weapons we’ve added in free agency, the weapons we added in the draft [will help], and we’ll see what happens after that.”