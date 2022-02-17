Vikings Officially Announce Hires Of DC Ed Donatell, Eight Other Assistants

The Minnesota Vikings officially announced a plethora of coaching hires on Thursday, including DC Ed Donatell and assistant HC Mike Pettine.

The #Vikings announce coaching hires, including Mike Pettine as assistant head coach. 📰: https://t.co/To9Ykvhlq8 pic.twitter.com/EW7JRn7AWN — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 17, 2022

The other assistant coaching hires announced include:

TE coach/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio Assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson OL coach Chris Kuper RB coach/run game coordinator Curtis Modkins QB coach Chris O’Hara Assistant OL coach Justin Rascati DL coach Chris Rumph

Donatell, 64, began his coaching career back in 1979 as a graduate assistant at Kent State. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 1990 when they hired him as their secondary coach.

From there, Donatell worked for a number of teams including the Broncos, Packers, Falcons, Jets and 49ers before the Bears hired him as their DBs coach for the 2015 season. He was hired to Denver’s staff as its defensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2021, the Broncos were ranked No. 8 in total defense, including No. 15 against the run and No. 8 against the pass, and No. 3 in points per game.