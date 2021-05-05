Vikings Officially Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The Vikings announced on Wednesday they have officially signed 11 undrafted free agents.

The #Vikings have agreed to terms with 11 undrafted free agents. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 5, 2021

The full list includes:

Von Rosenberg, 30, went undrafted out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his four-year career at LSU, Von Rosenberg punted 193 times for 8484 for an average of 44 yards per punt.

Philyor, 22, is a three-year starter at Indiana and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 and an honorable mention last season.

During his four-year college career, Philyor appeared in 38 games and made 22 starts, recording 180 receptions for 2,067 yards (11.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

Borland, 23, is a four-year starter at Ohio State and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten honors from 2018-2020.

During his college career, Borland appeared in 49 games and made 40 starts, recording 228 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and three pass defenses.

Proehl, 22, was a three-year starter at East Carolina and led the team in receiving yards in 2020.

During his three years at East Carolina, Proehl recorded 130 receptions for 1,576 yards (12.1 YPC) and nine touchdowns.