Vikings & Packers Also Hosting CB Asante Samuel Jr. For Visits

Jordan Schultz reports the Vikings and Packers are scheduled to host CB Asante Samuel Jr. for visits.

Mike Kaye also reported earlier that the Panthers are bringing in Samuel Jr. for a visit on Wednesday, making Carolina the first on his list.

Matt Schneidman wrote yesterday that Green Bay are looking into signing Samuel, but there was “nothing definitive” on a deal.

Samuel Jr. underwent neck surgery in April and now appears ready to sign with another team.

Back in May, Jeremy Fowler reported that Samuel visited with the Saints and had a check-up in early July.

Samuel, 25, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games at Florida State. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus. He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.

