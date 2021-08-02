Vikings Place WR Bisi Johnson On IR, WR Myron Mitchell On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced they placed WR Bisi Johnson on injured reserve with a torn ACL and WR Myron Mitchell on the COVID-19 list.

The #Vikings have placed Kirk Cousins, Myron Mitchell, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. WR Bisi Johnson has been put on IR. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 2, 2021

Johnson, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Vikings out of Colorado State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal with the team and is entering his third season with Minnesota.

In 2020, Johnson played in 16 games for the Vikings, recording 19 catches for 189 yards and no touchdowns.

Mitchell, 23, wound up going undrafted free agent out of the University of Alabama this past May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings.

During his college career at Alabama, Mitchell recorded 63 catches for 990 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with UAB.