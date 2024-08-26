Vikings Placing G Dalton Risner On IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Vikings are placing veteran G Dalton Risner on injured reserve, meaning he will be eligible to return after four games.

He landed a one-year contract with the Vikings last year and seemed to play well. But for the second straight year, Risner had to wait months to re-sign with Minnesota at the end of May.

Risner, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2023 when he signed on with the Vikings in September.

In 2023, Risner appeared in 15 games and made 11 starts for the Vikings at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 overall guard out of 79 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.