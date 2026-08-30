Vikings Placing OLB Tyler Batty On IR

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings are placing OLB Tyler Batty on injured reserve, as he will be out for the season due to a torn ACL suffered during the team’s final preseason game.

Batty, 27, went undrafted out of Utah in 2025 before catching on with the Vikings.

He began his first season on injured reserve due to a knee injury but eventually made it to the active roster.

In 2025, Batty appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 12 tackles.