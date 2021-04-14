Vikings Promote Co-DC Andre Patterson To Assistant HC

The Vikings announced they have promoted co-DC Andre Patterson to assistant HC.

Andre Patterson has been promoted to Assistant Head Coach. Patterson will continue to help oversee Minnesota’s defense as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. 📰: https://t.co/x8HqQ2xwHy pic.twitter.com/QZhGTQ5ePC — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 14, 2021

Patterson will also continue to work as the team’s defensive line coach.

Patterson, 60, got his start in coaching as a grad assistant at Montana. After 15 years at various high school and college jobs, Patterson made the leap to the NFL as the defensive line coach with the Patriots in 1997.

After stints with the Vikings, Cowboys, Browns and Broncos, Patterson went back to the lower levels for a time starting in 2007. The Vikings hired him as a defensive line coach in 2014 and he’s been with the team ever since, adding co-defensive coordinator to his title in 2020.