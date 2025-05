Vikings Promoting Ryan Grigson & Demitrius Washington To Asst. GM

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Vikings are promoting Ryan Grigson and Demitrius Washington to assistant general managers on Friday.

Both Grigson and Washington have been the Vikings top executives below GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s since he was hired as general manager.

Grigson previously served as the Colts general manager several years ago and has worked in personnel roles ever since.

Grigson, 52, had a brief NFL career with the Bengals and Lions before moving on and getting into coaching in 1998. The Eagles hired him as their director of player personnel in 2010 and he departed to become the Colts’ GM two years later.

After five seasons in charge of the Colts, Grigson was fired following the 2016 season. He spent a year working as a senior personnel executive for the Browns before joining the Seahawks as a consultant for the 2018 season. He returned to the Browns in 2020 as a part of their front office before joining the Vikings’ front office in 2022.

During his five years in charge of the Colts, Grigson’s teams posted a record of 49 and 31 (61.25 percent) and made the playoffs three times.