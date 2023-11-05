Vikings QB Jaren Hall Ruled Out With Concussion

Vikings QB Jaren Hall was ruled out of the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Packers after taking a hit at the goal line. He was replaced by recently acquired QB Joshua Dobbs.

Hall, 25, was a two-year starter at BYU. The Vikings drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.12 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $279,272.

During his four-year college career, Hall appeared in 31 games with 24 starts. He completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, adding 181 rush attempts for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2023, Hall has appeared in two games and thrown for a total of 46 yards.

We will have more news on Hall when it becomes available.