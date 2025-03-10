Vikings Re-Signing CB Byron Murphy To Three-Year, $66 Million Deal

The Vikings are re-signing CB Byron Murphy to a three-year, $66 million contract according to Tom Pelissero.

Murphy was poised to explore the open market this off-season and drew significant interest from the Giants, however the Vikings were able to come together on a deal with him to keep him home.

Murphy, 27, was a second-round pick to the Cardinals in the 2019 draft out of Washington. He signed a four-year, $8 million rookie deal through 2022.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent, Murphy Jr. signed with the Vikings on a two-year, $17.5 million deal worth up to $22 million through the 2024 season.

In 2024, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 81 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 14 passes defended and six interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100- 2025 Free Agents list.