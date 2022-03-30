Vikings Re-Signing CB Patrick Peterson

Veteran CB Patrick Peterson announced on the “All Things Covered” podcast that he’s re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings and has agreed to a one-year contract.

Patrick Peterson announces his return to the Vikings #skol @P2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bW3glRggNF — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) March 30, 2022

“It’s a great group of guys. I just felt like it was right to be there and grind with those guys. The team is stacked. We just couldn’t put it all together in certain situations (last year). I think we got better this offseason,” Peterson said, per Will Ragatz. “It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we’ve got another crack at it. It’s going to be fun to get back into the building and see all of this manifest.”

Peterson had previously said he wanted to be back with the Vikings so this isn’t a big surprise. He did mention the Chiefs and Cowboys as other possibilities, but it looks like Minnesota stepped up to get a deal done in the end.

Peterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million deal that included $48 million guaranteed made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings.

In 2021, Peterson appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and recorded 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception that he returned for a touchdown, and five pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.