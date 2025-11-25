Vikings Release CB Shemar Bartholomew

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have released CB Shemar Bartholomew from the practice squad.

Bartholomew, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and was claimed by the Panthers.

He remained with Carolina for 2024 but was among their final roster cuts this past camp. He caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad in early November.

In 2024, Bartholomew appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded three total tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.