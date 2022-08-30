Vikings Release QB Sean Mannion

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings are releasing QB Sean Mannion on Tuesday.

He adds Mannion is a candidate to return to the practice squad later this week.

Mannion, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings re-signed Mannion to their practice squad but promoted him to the active roster at the end of September. He’s bounced on and off their roster since.

In 2021, Mannion started one game for the Vikings and completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.