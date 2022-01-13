Vikings Request Interview With Titans Exec. Monti Ossenfort

According to Ben Goessling, the Vikings have requested permission to interview Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for their general manager vacancy.

Ossenfort has been a hot candidate in recent years and has a few different requests so far in 2022. He was a finalist for the Panthers job last season.

The Vikings now have eight interview requests out for a new GM.

GM Interviews

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook

Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf

Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek

Eagles VP of player personnel Catherine Raiche

Eagles executive Brandon Brown

Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles

Titans director of player personnnel Monti Ossenfort

Ossenfort spent 14 years with the Patriots before joining the Titans as the director of player personnel in 2020. He got his start in New England as an area scout before moving up the ranks to national scout and assistant director of college scouting. He was promoted to college scouting director in 2016.