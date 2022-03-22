Vikings Restructure DE Danielle Hunter’s Contract

According to Field Yates, the Vikings have restructured DE Danielle Hunter‘s contract.

Hunter was due an $18 million roster bonus that the team converted into a signing bonus and spread out over the remainder of his deal. The result is $13.5 million in cap savings in 2022.

He had come up as a trade candidate this offseason but this move is just more indication that Hunter is in the team’s plans for this season.

Hunter, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that includes $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter had just finished the second year of his deal and was set to earn base salaries of $10,900,000 in 2020 and $11,400,000 for the following three years when the Vikings reworked his deal last offseason.

In 2021, Hunter has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and six sacks.