Vikings Rookie WR Jordan Addison Cited For Speeding & Reckless Driving

Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison was issued a citation Thursday for speeding and reckless driving after he was pulled over by Minnesota State Patrol for driving 140 mph at 3 am.

Here’s the incident report:

#Vikings receiver Jordan Addison was pulled over in a Lamborghini Urus driving 140mph in a 55mph zone eastbound on I-94 near Dale Street just after 3am early Thursday AM. Per State Patrol, he was cited for speed & reckless driving. Vikings rookies begin training camp next week. pic.twitter.com/4JzRDD3nKa — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) July 20, 2023

Addison, 21, was a consensus All-American and won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award when he transferred from Pittsburgh to USC for his junior season.

The Vikings drafted Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $14,992,104 contract that includes a $7,903,349 signing bonus and will carry a $2,725,837 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Addison recorded 219 receptions for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in 35 games. He added 20 rush attempts for 147 yards and another touchdown.