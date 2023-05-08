Vikings Sign Fifth-Round DL Jaquelin Roy

The Minnesota Vikings signed fifth-round DL Jaquelin Roy to a rookie contract on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo.
Roy is the first player from the Vikings’ 2023 draft class to sign his rookie deal:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|23
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|3
|102
|Mekhi Blackmon
|CB
|4
|134
|Jay Ward
|S
|5
|141
|Jaquelin Roy
|DT
|Signed
|5
|164
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|7
|222
|DeWayne McBride
|RB
Roy, 22, was a one-year starter at LSU. The Vikings used the No. 141 overall pick in the fifth round on Roy.
During his college career, Roy appeared 35 games and made 13 starts while recording 97 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!