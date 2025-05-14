Vikings Sign First-Round G Donovan Jackson

The Minnesota Vikings have signed first-round G Donovan Jackson to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jackson, 22, was a three-year starter at Ohio State. He earned First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, was First Team All-Big Ten in 2023, and Second Team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Browns G Wyatt Teller.

The Vikings used the No. 24 overall pick in round one on Jackson. He’s projected to sign Jackson to a four-year, $17,177,00 contract that includes a $9,422,000 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his college career, Jackson appeared in 53 games and started 40 times, including 31 at left guard and nine at left tackle.