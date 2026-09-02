Vikings Sign Four To Practice Squad, Including OLB Kyle Van Noy, Cut Four

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have rounded out their practice squad by signing OLB Kyle Van Noy, QB Max Brosmer, WR Dillon Bell and RB DeeJay Dallas.

The #Vikings have signed QB Max Brosmer, WR Dillon Bell, RB DeeJay Dallas and OLB Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad. 📰: https://t.co/lpaMvimaur pic.twitter.com/fXaYO364ru — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 2, 2026

To clear space, the team released OL Joshua Gray, OT Tristan Leigh, LB Cam’Ron Stewart and C Gavin Gerhardt.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

T Jack Nelson WR Michael Briscoe S Kahlef Hailassie DB Bryce Phillips WR Trayvon Rudolph S Tavierre Thomas DB Da’Veawn Armstead LB Bangally Kamara G Henry Byrd DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Max Brosmer TE Cam Grandy DT Naquan Jones OLB Kyle Van Noy WR Dillon Bell RB DeeJay Dallas

Van Noy, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014 out of BYU. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins released Van Noy after just one season and he returned to the Patriots soon after on a two-year deal.

The Patriots released Van Noy one year into his two-year deal and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Chargers. He became an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and caught on with the Ravens in September before returning to the team on a two-year, $9 million contract in 2024.

In 2025, Van Noy appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and four passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.