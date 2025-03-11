Vikings Sign OL Will Fries To Five-Year, $88M Deal

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Vikings have signed OL Will Fries to a five-year contract worth $88 million.

Fries suffered a severe broken leg early last season that needed season-ending surgery.

Fries, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Penn State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,565,375 that included a $85,375 signing bonus.

Fries was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2024, Fries appeared in and started five games for the Colts.

