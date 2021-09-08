Vikings Sign RT Brian O’Neill To Five-Year, $92.5M Extension

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that they’ve signed RT Brian O’Neill to a multi-year contract extension.

Jason La Canfora reported earlier in the day that the Vikings were making strong headway in talks with O’Neill and it looks like they were able to hammer out the final details of the extension.

Adam Schefter says the deal is for five years and a total value of $92.5 million.

O’Neill is the Vikings’ best offensive lineman and has been a stalwart on the right side of the offensive line the past couple of seasons. The two sides opened talks earlier this summer.

O’Neil, 25, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh in 2018. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that includes a $1,284,828 signing bonus.

In 2020, O’Neill started all 16 games for the Vikings at right tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 24 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 50 – 2022 Free Agents list.