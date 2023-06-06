Vikings Sign Seventh-Round RB DeWayne McBride, Wrap Up Draft Class

According to Darren Wolfson, the Vikings have signed RB DeWayne McBride to his rookie contract.

He’s the final member of the 2023 draft class to ink their rookie deal for Minnesota.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 23 Jordan Addison WR Signed 3 102 Mekhi Blackmon CB Signed 4 134 Jay Ward S Signed 5 141 Jaquelin Roy DT Signed 5 164 Jaren Hall QB Signed 7 222 DeWayne McBride RB Signed

McBride, 21, was a two-year starter at UAB and was named second-team All-American and first-team all-conference following the 2022 season.

The Vikings drafted McBride in the seventh round with the No. 222 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,950,402 rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $110,402.

During his three-year college career, McBride appeared in 30 games with 14 starts. He rushed 442 times for 3,268 yards (7.4 YPC) and 35 touchdowns to go with five receptions for 29 yards.