Vikings Sign UDFA WR Myles Price

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed undrafted Indiana WR Myles Price to a contract on Wednesday.
Price, 23, transferred to Indiana after four years at Texas Tech. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024.
During his college career, Price appeared in 55 games and recorded 199 receptions for 2,217 yards (11.1 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 33 rushing attempts for 270 yards (8.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!