Vikings Sign WR Tim Jones

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed former Jaguars WR Tim Jones.

Jones, 26, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in 2021. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Jacksonville, but the team waived him with an injury designation, and ultimately released him, in August.

He caught back on the practice squad in September 2021 and re-signed to a futures contract after the season. Jones re-signed with Jacksonville on a one year deal as an ERFA for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and caught three of his five targets for 41 yards. He also returned two kicks for 43 yards.