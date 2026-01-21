Vikings Signed DC Brian Flores To Contract Extension

The Minnesota Vikings have signed DC Brian Flores to a new contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

Flores was considered one of the top candidates during this coaching cycle. It’s a huge win for Minnesota to keep him in the organization.

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.