Vikings Signed Two More UDFAs

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed undrafted free agent OLBs Matt Harmon and Elijah Williams

Vikings Logo

That brings the total number of UDFAs signed by the Vikings to 22. 

  1. BYU OLB Tyler Batty
  2. Texas WR Silas Bolden
  3. Minnesota QB Max Brosmer
  4. Kansas OL Logan Brown
  5. Georgia OLB Chaz Chambliss
  6. Auburn P Oscar Chapman (International Player Pathway Program)
  7. N.C. State OL Zeke Correll
  8. Tulane WR Dontae Fleming
  9. Kansas State CB Keenan Garber
  10. Wisconsin OL Joe Huber
  11. Auburn LB Austin Keys
  12. Auburn WR Robert Lewis
  13. Auburn LB Dorian Mausi
  14. North Carolina TE Bryson Nesbit
  15. Miami S Mishael Powell
  16. Jacksonville State RB Tre Stewart
  17. Utah CB Zemiah Vaughn
  18. Middle Tennessee State DL Alex Williams
  19. Georgia TE Ben Yurosek
  20. Indiana WR Myles Price
  21. Kent State OLB Matt Harmon
  22. Morgan State OLB Elijah Williams

Williams, 22, started from the jump as a true freshman at Morgan State. 

During his four-year college career, Williams recorded 216 total tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 31 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery and three passes defended in 42 career games.

