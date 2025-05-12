Vikings Signed Two More UDFAs

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed undrafted free agent OLBs Matt Harmon and Elijah Williams.

That brings the total number of UDFAs signed by the Vikings to 22.

BYU OLB Tyler Batty Texas WR Silas Bolden Minnesota QB Max Brosmer Kansas OL Logan Brown Georgia OLB Chaz Chambliss Auburn P Oscar Chapman (International Player Pathway Program) N.C. State OL Zeke Correll Tulane WR Dontae Fleming Kansas State CB Keenan Garber Wisconsin OL Joe Huber Auburn LB Austin Keys Auburn WR Robert Lewis Auburn LB Dorian Mausi North Carolina TE Bryson Nesbit Miami S Mishael Powell Jacksonville State RB Tre Stewart Utah CB Zemiah Vaughn Middle Tennessee State DL Alex Williams Georgia TE Ben Yurosek Indiana WR Myles Price Kent State OLB Matt Harmon Morgan State OLB Elijah Williams

Williams, 22, started from the jump as a true freshman at Morgan State.

During his four-year college career, Williams recorded 216 total tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 31 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery and three passes defended in 42 career games.