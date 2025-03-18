Vikings Signing CB Jeff Okudah To One-Year Contract

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Vikings are signing former Texans CB Jeff Okudah to a one-year deal.

Okudah, 26, started one season at Ohio State and earned All-American honors before the Lions used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft on him.

He signed a four-year, $33,528,542 rookie contract that included a $21,944,394 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season that Detroit declined.

The Lions later traded Okudah to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick in April 2023. After playing out his rookie contract, Okudah signed a one-year deal with the Texans.

In 2024, Okudah appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded nine tackles and one pass defense.