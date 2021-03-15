Vikings Signing DT Dalvin Tomlinson To Two-Year, $22M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are signing DT Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that includes $20 million in total guarantees.

Tomlinson gets $16 million fully guaranteed including a $15 million signing bonus from Minnesota.

His agency announced the news via Twitter:

Tomlinson, 27, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164 and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Tomlinson appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.