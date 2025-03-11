Vikings Signing DT Jonathan Allen To Three-Year, $60M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing DT Jonathan Allen to a three-year, $60 million deal.

Allen garnered significant interest on the open market after being cut by the Commanders and Minnesota beat out multiple teams to add him to the middle of its defensive line.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Allen, 30, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15.5 million when the Commanders cut him.

In 2024, Allen appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 19 total tackles and three sacks.

