Vikings Signing Second-Round OL Ed Ingram

The Minnesota Vikings have signed second-round OL Ed Ingram to his rookie contract, according to Chris Tomasson.

Ingram, 23, was a four-year starter at LSU. He was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior. The Vikings used the No. 59 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,997,982contract that includes a $1,542,168 signing bonus.

During his college career at LSU, Ingram appeared in 46 games, making 35 starts at left and right guard.