Vikings Starting GM Interviews Sunday With Titans Exec. Monti Ossenfort

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Vikings are scheduled to begin GM interviews on Sunday starting with Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

According to Darren Wolfson, Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles will interview on Tuesday for the Vikings.

Here’s the full list of candidates:

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles VP of player personnel Catherine Raiche (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles executive Brandon Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Requested)

(Requested) Titans director of player personnnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

Ossenfort spent 14 years with the Patriots before joining the Titans as the director of player personnel in 2020. He got his start in New England as an area scout before moving up the ranks to national scout and assistant director of college scouting.

Ossenfort was promoted to the Titans college scouting director in 2016.