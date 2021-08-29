Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr Undergoing Meniscus Surgery, Timetable To Be Determined

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. is expected to undergo surgery for a meniscus injury that will sideline him for at least the start of the regular season.

According to Pelissero, Smith’s timetable is still undetermined at this time, but he will end up missing a portion of the season.

This is definitely a tough blow for the Vikings’ offense, as Smith Jr is their clear No. 1 tight end and was expected to have a breakout 2021 season.

Minnesota currently has Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon, Zach Davidson and Shane Zylstra on their roster at tight end.

Smith, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and caught 30 passes for 365 yards receiving and five touchdowns.