Vikings Waive LB Brian Asamoah II

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have waived LB Brian Asamoah II.

Additionally, the Vikings have placed WR Rondale Moore on injured reserve and waived C Zeke Correll with an injury designation.

Asamoah, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft to the Vikings out of Oklahoma. He signed a four-year, $5.5 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $1,453,206 in 2025.

In 2024, Asamoah appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded six total tackles and one forced fumble.