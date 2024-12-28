Vikings Waive LB Jamin Davis, Activate LB Ivan Pace

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve waived LB Jamin Davis and activated LB Ivan Pace Jr. from injured reserve.

Davis, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option back in April when Washington elected to waive him.

Davis then caught on with the Packers practice squad in late October 2024. The Vikings later signed him to their active roster.

In 2024, Davis appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.