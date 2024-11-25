Vikings Waive TE Nick Muse

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve placed TE Nick Muse on waivers.

The #Vikings have waived TE Nick Muse. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 25, 2024

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings place to re-sign Muse to their practice squad should he clear waivers.

Muse, 26, signed with the Vikings in 2022 out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He’s spent the last three seasons back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

In 2024, Muse has appeared in three games for the Vikings and hasn’t recorded a statistic.