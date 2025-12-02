Vikings Worked Out Five Players

Per the NFL Transaction Wire, the Minnesota Vikings hosted five players for workouts on Tuesday, including WR Elijah Cooks.

The full list includes:

OT Quinton Barrow WR Elijah Cooks LB Joaquin Davis DT Jaylon Hutchings WR Dohnte Meyers

Cooks, 27, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State in 2023. He wound up cracking Jacksonville’s active roster as a rookie, but was among their final roster cuts the following season.

He bounced on and off the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2024 before signing to the Eagles’ P-Squad in January 2025. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and briefly spent time on their practice squad.

In 2023, Cooks appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded three receptions on four targets for 38 yards.